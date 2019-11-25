James Van Der Beek Shows Ally Brooke Major Support After She Took His Spot on Dancing With the Stars

One word: swoon!

On Monday night, audience members and viewers alike sat on the edge of their seats as they watched the Dancing With the Stars finale.

However, the moment that really stole the show was when James Van Der Beek returned to the set after being eliminated and reunited with Ally Brooke.

As fans might recall, earlier this season the 42-year-old actor and his dancing partner Emma Slater landed in the bottom two with Brooke and her partner Sasha Farber. The judges decided to save the former Fifth Harmony member, which meant James' time on the competition show was over.

After this decision was made, the 26-year-old singer tried to give the Dawson's Creek alum her spot in the finale.

So, of course, James and Ally's short but oh-so-sweet reunion during the DWTS finale melted everyone's heart. Moreover, the actor took to Instagram Stories to further show his support for the "Low Key" singer.