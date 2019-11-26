19 Lauren Conrad Items to Make Your Holidays Merry and Bright

by Cassie Esparza | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 3:30 AM
All we want for Christmas is everything from Lauren Conrad's holiday collection!
This year marks the 10th anniversary of LC Lauren Conrad at Kohl's and the celebratory line is making all of our Pinterest dreams come true.
From the chic holiday bath mats—with matching hand towels—to the comfiest winter sweaters, you can check everything off your list at once. And if you're looking to get an early start on gift shopping, these mugs are perfect for friends and only $10!
So get your wallet ready to turn your life into a winter wonderland and take a look at our favorite 19 items from the collection below.
Wake up on Christmas morning in this adorable set of PJs! There are 12 designs to choose from and we know it'll be hard to pick just one.
As those cold winter days make their way in, grab these faux fur bootie slippers for a cute, comfy look around the house.
Everyone needs a place to hang their stockings and this LED stocking holder will be the highlight of your Christmas décor!
Though your party may call for an ugly Christmas sweater, there's no harm in having a cute one on deck! This comfy, charming sweater comes with eight different graphic designs perfect for the holiday.
There's no better time to spread happiness than the holiday season, and this pillow will cheer your space up in no time.
Mugs always make the best holiday gift, and this adorable Snowman Mug with Spoon will be the new holiday favorite.
If you've been on the lookout for your holiday outfit, look no more! This pastel pink silk skirt will pair perfectly with any winter-toned sweater for a classy, comfy look anywhere you go!
Give your bathroom a chic, festive update with this adorable bath rug! It even comes with a matching hand towel for the full holiday effect.
You can never have enough sweaters to wear during winter and this funnel neck sweater will become your new favorite.
Make your bathroom merry and bright with this festive hand towel! It's a perfect excuse to redecorate for the holidays.
The best part about winter is busting out those cozy sweaters for a cute, comfy outfit. This Teddy Sherpa Crewneck comes in four different colors and will be your go-to for the season.
Keep your winter days warm with this matching glove and earmuff set in either blush or ivory to match most of your winter closet!
If you'll be hosting the festivities this year, this set of appetizer plates will take your set-up to a whole new instagramable level.
You can never go wrong with gifting a necklace for the holidays, and this dainty layered necklace will top off any outfit perfectly!
Beanies are the perfect way to top off any winter outfit and keep warm! These mixed yarn beanies are multi-colored, comfy and adorable!
These skinny velvet pants will be a stand-out this holiday season! Match them with a nice top or comfy sweater for the ultimate holiday look.
These scarves aren't only great to top off a simple outfit, but they'll make sure to keep you warm and cozy!
Give your kitchen that extra touch of holiday cheer with this Christmas tree car salt and pepper duo!
Gift this adorable set of socks to your little one and match on Christmas morning!
