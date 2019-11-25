Real Housewives of New York's Tinsley Mortimer Is Engaged to Scott Kluth

Consider them back together forever!

Real Housewives of New York City's Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are making it official: E! News can exclusively confirm that the couple are engaged.

Scott proposed on Sunday in Chicago. As Christmas carolers sang on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower, Scott got down on one knee and proposed to a stunned Tinsley. In a picture-perfect moment captured by an onlooker in the video above, the reality star covered her face in surprise before bending down to kiss her new fiancé.

Earlier in the weekend, Tinsley took to Instagram to share a clip of the duo packing on the PDA while celebrating at TAO Chicago. "Best weekend ever!!!!" she captioned the video, which showed featured a marquee sign welcoming her to the Windy City. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!!"

Next, she may take up a full time residence there. Earlier this month, a source told E! News Tinsley has "been in Chicago with Scott" and they will likely make the move there permanent now that they're engaged.