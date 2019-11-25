Lil Nas X Shares What He Really Likes To Eat On His Panini

by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 11:58 AM
He has an album called Panini, but ever wonder what Lil Nas X actually likes on his toasty sandwich?
Well, wonder no longer! During an interview with E! News following his 2019 American Music Awards win on Sunday, the musician dished all about his favorite food.
When asked what he likes to have on his very own paninis, the star let out a chuckle and said to E!'s Jason Kennedy, "I like, you know, like the regular tomato, cheese paninis with the little extra condiments and things." As it turns out, not all condiments are created equal in the eyes of the star. As he revealed, "Mustard? Nah. Too much for me."
One thing that isn't too much for the 20-year-old is his AMAs win! The superstar earned his first ever AMAs nominations this year, bringing in a total of six. And he ended up winning the Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop category for "Old Town Road!"
Holding his trophy proudly in his hands, Lil Nas X told E! News he felt blessed. As he gushed, "I'm feeling pretty great. I'm thankful. I'm highly blessed. All the good things."
He's feeling thankful, but also shocked, given his unexpected skyrocket into fame. When asked when he last remembered watching the AMAs and dreaming he'd one day be a nominee, the rapper admitted it was, "Literally last year. Had no idea I would be here." And life has been a dream ever since!
The star is now nominated for six Grammys, including a coveted Album of the Year nod for Panini. And as it turns out, it was his boss who told him the big news. As he explained, it was "the CEO of Columbia and my label."
"It was, like, 5 in the morning and I'm just waking up tired," he continued. "I'm just, like, super happy about it."
One thing that made the internet happy was the star's AMAs look! Donning a neon green suit with a green and black zebra print shirt and jeweled accessories, Lil Nas X joked he was channeling comic book icons. As he shared, "It's a pretty common outfit. I wanted to give the Batman villain look."
Another icon he had to give a shout out to was his "Old Town Road" partner Billy Ray Cyrus. In three simple words, the star described his country singing pal: "Legend. Icon. Amazing person," he declared.
And that's that.
