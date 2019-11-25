Why Billie Eilish Feels Like She's "Living Someone Else's Life" At the 2019 AMAs

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 11:42 AM
What a journey!
Billie Eilish is currently living everyone's best life! The 17-year-old musician arrived to the 2019 American Music Awards looking fabulous in a plaid ensemble with a vintage Burberry head piece on. Safe to say she came to win—and she did! The "Bad Guy" singer went home with two trophies. One for Favorite Artist (Alternative Rock) and the other for New Artist of the Year.
She also took the stage for her first ever awards show performance. She sung her heart out to her hit single "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." Before the action really got started, she stopped by the E! News spot on the red carpet to chat with Jason Kennedy about her life changing performance.
"I feel like I'm living someone else's life. For real." she shared. "Man, I don't even, like, I don't even know. The things I get to do are so beyond anything that I ever thought I would even be close to. Honestly, I can't tell you how much I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying myself and grateful for it, and have just been happy in it. Which is good for me and new for me to be happy."
It may be a new space for her, but she's finding ways to enjoy every moment of this wild ride. "It's a new thing to be enjoying my life and I have been," she shared. "There was a long period of time where I wasn't doing as good as I should have been. Some things changed, I'm getting older. My mentality is growing and I'm realizing how amazing the things I get to do are. That's genuinely it. I'm actually opening my eyes and seeing 'wow this is what I get to do,' and I'm so lucky I get to do it."
She does have a lot to be grateful for. Including the fact that she made Grammy history last week by becoming the youngest artist to ever be nominated in all four of the major Grammy Awards categories. "It was a great day actually that day," she shared about the day she found out about her nominations. "It rained for the first time in years here. I had a soft blanket on me all day, I got some donuts for myself. It was a good day. It was very relaxing."
Before being whisked away to her next interview, Jason wished her luck and told her he can't wait to see her accept her awards at the Grammy. Staying humble as always, Billie shyly laughed before saying, "No way. Ain't no way!"
2020 is already shaping up to be the year of Billie!
