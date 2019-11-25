K-Pop Star Goo Hara Penned "Pessimistic" Note Before Death, Authorities Say

K-Pop star Goo Hara's death shocked the world on Sunday. Now, South Korean police have revealed new information regarding her tragic passing.

According to South China Morning Post, police reported that the former Kara member left a note in her Seoul apartment in before her death. "A handwritten note that was pessimistic about her life was found on a living room table," said Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The cause of death remains under investigation and suicide has not yet been ruled out.

Hara's heartbreaking death comes six months after an apparent suicide attempt in her apartment. The star was hospitalized in May following the incident, prompting her to apologize to her fans upon her release. According to South China Morning Post, the singer told her fans she had been "in agony over a number of issues" leading up to her hospitalization.