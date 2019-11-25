Look Back on Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman's Private Romance

Hoda Kotb is heading into the holidays an engaged lady.

As has become customary over the years, the Today co-anchor shared the big personal news live on TV Monday morning, taking even her famous colleagues by surprise. Amid all the on-set excitement, Kotb confirmed her longtime partner Joel Schiffman popped the question while the two were on vacation.

As the anchor recalled, she and her longtime beau were finishing dinner on the beach when Schiffman revealed he had something else he wanted to say. Meanwhile, Kotb was totally shocked.

While the journalist is beaming with joy, they have not yet figured out how to explain the milestone to their two younger daughters. "How are we gonna explain, 'Your parents are going to get married?'" she asked with a laugh.

"You've got two built-in flower girls," Al Rokerpointed out.