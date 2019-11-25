No One Enjoyed Shania Twain’s 2019 American Music Awards Performance More Than Post Malone

by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 8:04 AM
Man! He feels like a stan.
The 2019 American Music Awards was packed with some amazing moments. Taylor Swift gave an unforgettable Artist of the Decade performance. Billie Eilish and Lizzo took to the AMAs stage for the very first time. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set the stage on fire with their rendition of "Señorita." But of all of these moments, Post Malone loved Shania Twain's turn on the stage most of all.
While the country icon showcased a medley of her greatest hits during Sunday's award ceremony, the "Sunflower" singer was seen in the audience living his absolute best life. And luckily for the internet, the moment was caught on video.
Malone's road manager, Jay Santiago, posted the hilarious moment to his Instagram Story during the show. The video showed the musician dancing and singing every line of the iconic bop "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" with a beer in his hand, giving us all the most relatable moment ever.
And his fans can't get enough of the clip.
As one Malone fan tweeted, "The amount of joy that seeing post Malone sing and dance to Shania Twain brought me is truly astonishing." Chimed in another, "Post Malone jamming to Shania Twain = The best 23 seconds of my life."
The AMAs proved to be a great night for Post Malone content.
The singer, along with his trusty beer cup, was seen throughout the night bopping along to the various performances, not just Twain's. He raised his glass to Mendes and Cabello as the couple lit up the stage, and he happily jammed along while Green Day performed its newest single.
When it came for him to take the stage to accept the award for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album, he brought his beer up with him as he cracked up the crowd again. As the star quipped in his speech, "We busted our ass for it, so it feels good to walk away. We love you very much. And I love grapes so thank you so much."
He loves grapes, beer and Shania Twain. Not necessarily in that order.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?