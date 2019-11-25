Billie Eilish Named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2019

Is 2019 Billie Eilish's year, or what?

On Monday, Billboard announced that everyone's favorite bad guy will be named Woman of the Year 2019 at its annual Women in Music Event, which honors the industry's most powerful female artists and executives.

The 17-year-old, who is the youngest artist to be given the coveted award, will be celebrated for her record-breaking achievements in music, which include having the first Alternative Songs No. 1 to top the Hot 100 in six years. The six-time Grammy-nominated artist also holds the record for having 14 charted Hot 100 titles and is currently the most-streamed female artist with over six billion on-demand streams.

"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist," Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director, said in a statement. "Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Billie to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude."