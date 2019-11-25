Lily Allen Sparks Engagement Speculation With David Harbour

If this ring is what it looks like, we have a reason to smile for Lily Allen and David Harbour.

It's been just a few months since the Grammy-nominated songstress and Stranger Things star started stepping out together, fueling romance rumors between them. After being spotted seeing a show and having dinner together in London in August, they were dressed up on the tube together in September. Then, in October, Allen went to an SNL after-party with the actor and his dad after he hosted. Toward the end of the month, they ventured to Florida for a visit to Disney World.

While they haven't exactly defined their relationship, Allen did declare Harbour's bicep as "mine" over on Instagram.

Now, engagement rumors have been sparked as Allen has been sporting jewelry on that finger.