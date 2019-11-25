Dennis Quaid Defends His Nearly 40-Year Age Gap With Fiancée

Dennis Quaid knows his recent engagement news caused quite the stir.

Back in October, it was revealed that the 65-year-old Parent Trap star is set to tie the knot with 26-year-old PhD student Laura Savoie. The engagement announcement raised eyebrows with many social media users, specifically over the couple's major age-gap. However, the media coverage didn't bother Quaid, in fact, he found it all pretty amusing.

"That was really a laugh," Quaid tells The Guardian in a new interview, published Monday. "I thought it was wonderful, actually."

As for the age difference between him and his now-fiancée, Quaid explains it "really doesn't bother us."

"Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can't comment on the way they feel; I can't even get angry," the actor says. "I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with."