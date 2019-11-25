See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 American Music Awards

The stars couldn't hide their emotions at the 2019 American Music Awards

On Sunday, one of music's biggest nights unfolded once again for another year inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There, famous faces like Taylor SwiftHalsey and Billie Eilish took the stage as winners while fan favorites like Selena GomezLizzo and Shania Twain serenaded the audience with headline-making performances

The show ended on a major high note with Swift setting a new record for most American Music Award wins ever and simultaneously making history. 

With such a jam-packed show, there were some moments the TV cameras didn't catch—but the photographers did! 

Photos

See the Winners of the 2019 American Music Awards

From plenty of PDA on the red carpet to Post Malone laughing with a drink in hand in the audience, it's clear from the photos the stars had quite the fun night at the American Music Awards. 

But, don't just take our word for it! Check out all of the candid photos from this year's award show in E!'s gallery below! 

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Lizzo & Lil Nas X

These stars brought plenty of fun style to the 2019 American Music Awards

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Post Malone & Billie Eilish

Have you ever seen a sweeter hug?

Carrie Underwood, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Carrie Underwood

The country songstress was applauding from the audience. 

Billie Eilish, will.i.am, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Billie Eilish & will.i.am

Spotted: two bright stars!

Kesha, Lil Nas X, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Kesha & Lil Nas X

The performers embraced in front of the cameras. 

Taylor Swift, Halsey, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Taylor Swift & Halsey

Whatever was happening on stage, it was making these songstresses quite happy. 

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

The musical and romantic duo sat close together during the show. 

Toni Braxton, Family, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Toni Braxton

The iconic songstress held up a peace sign for the cameras. 

Taylor Swift, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Taylor Swift

The songstress was clearly loving whatever was happening on stage. 

Selena Gomez, Scott Swift, Andrea Swift, American Music Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez, Andrea Swift & Scott Swift

Sing it out, Selena!

Billy Porter, Taylor Swift, American Music Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Billy Porter & Taylor Swift

Need a hand to hold? That's what friends are for. 

Selena Gomez, Scott Swift, Andrea Swift, American Music Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez, Andrea Swift & Scott Swift

The songstress posed with her gal pal Taylor Swift's parents. 

Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Claudia Sulewski, American Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell & Claudia Sulewski

The trio got comfortable in their seats. 

Post Malone, American Music Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Post Malone

The "Sunflower" star was clearly enjoying the show from the audience with a drink in hand. 

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid, American Music Awards, Candids

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

The lovebirds embraced in between snaps on the red carpet. 

Misty Copeland, Craig Hall, American Music Awards, Candids

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Misty Copeland & Craig Hall

We want to know the joke! 

Rich the Kid, Antonette Willis, American Music Awards, Candids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rich the Kid & Antonette Willis

The couple shared a sweet smooch on the carpet. 

Kelsea Ballerini, American Music Awards, Candids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelsea Ballerini

The "Unapologetically" songstress blew a kiss to the cameras in her shimmering suit. 

Aijia Lise, Andy Grammer, American Music Awards, Candids

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Aijia Lise & Andy Grammer

The "Keep Your Head Up" singer had plenty to smile about on the red carpet. 

Dan + Shay, American Music Awards, Candids

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Dan + Shay

This year's Favorite Country Duo winners were clearly excited about their victory. 

Billie Eilish, American Music Awards, Candids

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish went home with not one, but two first-time wins. 

