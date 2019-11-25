Victoria Beckham Isn’t So Comfortable With Son Brooklyn Being Called Sexy

Stop right now!

Victoria Beckham is a proud mom, but she's not loving the fact that her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is being dubbed "sexy."

The 20-year-old was featured in People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive Issue and listed as one of the Sexiest Stars at Every Age. When asked if she knew about Brooklyn's new title during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the fashion designer, who is also mom to Romeo Beckham, 17, Cruz Beckham, 14, and Harper Beckham, 8, had the best response. "I'm not sure if I want to know that," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I don't know if I need to know that."

Switching gears, the daytime host asked Victoria about some her viral social media moments—starting with her recent dance party in Times Square. The Spice Girls alum revealed that her Saturday Night Fever dance moves were the result of some tequila and that she loved getting down with the Times Square Cookie Monster.