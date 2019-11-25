Ally Brooke's New Song "No Good" Will Have You Discoing Into the Dancing With The Stars Finale

Ally Brooke just released a new single!

The Fifth Harmony alum dropped the disco-inspired track "No Good" early Monday morning leading up to the season finale of Dancing With The Stars. In the track, the singer sings about a love she knows is "no good" for her, but she just can't stay away.

In the first verse, Brooke croons, "You put me through hell / But I can't quit you for heaven's sake." In the song's pre-chorus, she sings, "Make a promise that I'm leaving / But my heart only wants what it wants / In the madness what a feeling / I'm hung up should be hanging it up." In the track's chorus, she croons, "You're no good for me / I don't need nobody / Don't need no one / That's no good for me."

This new single is an exciting release for the singer's fans, given that it's her first single that's a completely solo venture. Her previous releases—"Low Key," "Lips Don't Lie" and "Higher"—all had featured artists.