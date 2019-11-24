Here’s Your First Look at the Married at First Sight Australia Cast in Dramatic New Trailer

Move over Cam and Jules! A new batch of eligible singles—who are also complete strangers—are set to tie the knot when Married at First Sight Australia returns in 2020.

A surprisingly moody trailer released by Nine introduces us to eight of the participants signed up to the social experiment next year. Dressed in their wedding day best, Mishel, Connie, Aleksandra, Mikey, Poppy, David, Tash and Chris wander through the woods while longingly searching for something (true love? A different partner to swap with?).

The trailer, set to Bille Eilish and Khalid's "Lovely", then takes an arty turn when the singles find a magical ‘tunnel of love' and one pair locks lips before soaring into space. Are you keeping up? Fans on Twitter obviously had lots of thoughts: