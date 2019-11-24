Here’s Your First Look at the Married at First Sight Australia Cast in Dramatic New Trailer

Nine
by Winsome Walker | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 9:13 PM
Move over Cam and Jules! A new batch of eligible singles—who are also complete strangers—are set to tie the knot when Married at First Sight Australia returns in 2020.
A surprisingly moody trailer released by Nine introduces us to eight of the participants signed up to the social experiment next year. Dressed in their wedding day best, Mishel, Connie, Aleksandra, Mikey, Poppy, David, Tash and Chris wander through the woods while longingly searching for something (true love? A different partner to swap with?).
The trailer, set to Bille Eilish and Khalid's "Lovely", then takes an arty turn when the singles find a magical ‘tunnel of love' and one pair locks lips before soaring into space. Are you keeping up? Fans on Twitter obviously had lots of thoughts:
First few seconds in... sleeve tattoo visible - gonna be a good series— Apolo (@PK_APOSTOLI) November 24, 2019
New #MAFS promo be like ... pic.twitter.com/OxeR5IqWdZ— Matt Murphy (@TheMurphstar) November 24, 2019
According to a Woman's Day report, viewers can also expect to see season 6's Elizabeth Sobinoff (who was initially paired with Sam Ball) return to the series as an intruder.
This year's MAFS drama continued long after the series wrapped in April. Now, only two couples remain together: Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, and Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.
On November 19, A Current Affair televised Cam and Jules' extravagant wedding ceremony, which featured co-star Heidi Latcham in the bridal party, but was notably missing Melissa Lucarelli, who said she had been "dumped" as a bridesmaid in the lead-up. Jessika Power slammed the ceremony on Instagram Stories, sharing with her followers: "I wish MAFS and A Current Affair paid me $75,000 to act like a complete tw-t on TV."
Meanwhile, in October, season 6's Cyrell Paule announced she had separated from the father of her unborn child, Love Island Australia's Eden Dally. Taking to Instagram Stories on November 14, an emotional Paule revealed what worried her most about her pregnancy journey.
"I'm not scared to be a single mother," she said. "I'm more scared to forget my own self-worth and my value, and I would rather be happier on my own raising a child than to forget that."
