Halsey Delivers Passionate Speech After Receiving Her First-Ever American Music Award

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 6:03 PM
It's definitely a night to remember for Halsey!
The pop singer just won her first American Music Award tonight and we couldn't be any happier for her. To kick off the 2019 American Music Awards, Tyra Banks took the stage to present the award for Favorite Song in the Pop/Rock genre and Halsey took it the award home for her song "Without Me."
The 25-year-old singer was shocked to learn she was taking home the award and had to take a moment to collect herself. "Wow. Wow. Wow, wow, wow. Okay, wow," Halsey said as she stepped on stage to give her speech. "I wasn't... okay, let me hold on. My brain."
But she quickly bounced back and gave an inspiring and passionate speech. "I grew up watching shows like this, and I would sit at home, wide-eyed, and watch artists in these beautiful gowns and handsome suits stroll up and hold these awards. They were usually gold-plated and shiny and weighted, these metaphors, right?"
Halsey went on to say that these trophies represented the "kind of validation for the soul-crushing and heartache-inducing work of bringing a song to life. I really believed that fairy tale. When I was a kid, I used to believe this award was the ultimate validation, and I would come up here and laugh and cry, and my fans at home would rejoice, but the truth us, I am older now and I'm also an artist."
The songstress went on to say that despite her idealistic views of award shows when she was younger, these award shows and accolades aren't what they seem.
JC Olivera/Getty Images
But according to Halsey, that isn't necessarily a bad thing.
She added: "I'm here right now and I am so thankful to the AMAs because they're the world's largest fan-voted awards show and I'm thankful to the fans. I'm thankful to the AMAs for giving those people a voice. I'm going to keep making music for them and for us. Sometimes you grow up and the stuff you believed in starts to lose its magic. But music never does, because real fans and real music keep that magic alive."
Her first-ever American Music Award comes after she was snubbed for the 2020 Grammys nominations earlier this week.
The star took to Twitter and spoke directly to her fans and supporters who weren't happy about it. "My fans," she started off. "Please do not waste your anger or frustration. I see a lot of you are upset. Of course im sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You're here. Im here. + Everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?