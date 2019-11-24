Lizzo's First American Music Awards Performance Ever Is Seriously Good as Hell

Who would've thought tonight was Lizzo's first time performing at the 2019 American Music Awards?

The breakout superstar took the AMA stage with a performance packed with confidence and soul—but first, self-love! Donning a bright pink gown covered in layers of tulle, she encouraged the audience to put their lights up and "shine bright" before launching into a powerful performance of her Grammy-nominated track, "Jerome."

While standing atop a rotating pedestal, it was clear Lizzo poured her emotions into the song as she belted the ballad out, ending while bent down on the floor as the audience, glittering with lights, erupted into applause.

After that iconique performance, we can't wait to see how many awards she takes home tonight!

The 31-year-old singer is nominated tonight for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist in the Soul/R&B category and Favorite Song in the Soul/R&B category as well.

Whether or not Lizzo takes any awards home tonight, she's already had a heck of a month. During the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, the "Truth Hurts" singer took home the award for Video of the Year for "Juice" and her album Cuz I Love You took home the award for Album/Mixtape of the Year.