Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are Couple Goals During Red Carpet Debut at 2019 American Music Awards

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 4:43 PM

DUA LIPA, ANWAR HADID, American Music Awards

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Oh, it's red carpet official now! 

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are head over heels as they share a passionate kiss on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet, just outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles today. 

Today also marks the first time they officially walk a red carpet together, so why not give us something to talk about with that kiss? 

The happy couple was pictured looking over the moon with one another and in one picture-perfect moment, the two lovebirds shared a steamy kiss. As they walked the red carpet and posed for pictures, the two could be seen smiling at one other and holding each other close. On the red carpet, Dua Lipa also shared with E! News that she feels "really good" about having her boyfriend by her side tonight. 

This also isn't the first time the two show off some PDA during an award show. Earlier this month, the two were caught in a picture-perfect moment during the 2019 MTV EMAs. 

The songstress stepped out on the red carpet donning a hot pink satin strapless gown with a black velvet bow by the hip and pulled the look together with a stunning diamond necklace with an emerald stone accent. The 21-year-old singer opted for a natural makeup look and wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail.

As for her beau, the 20-year-old model opted for an edgy but casual red carpet look, rocking an all-black suit and wearing an Iron Maiden band T-shirt underneath—we're not mad at it though. 

The "New Rules" singer is also set to take the stage tonight. Guess we'll have to wait and see what fashion look she surprises us with next...

