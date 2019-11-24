Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Have a Slumber Party in the Child's Crib

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 10:05 AM

Before it's time to "rise and shine"...slumber party!

Kylie Jenner had a fun girl's night with her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on Saturday night in her crib. Well, technically in both their cribs. Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of the two in Stormi's room at her house, cuddling in her crib.

"She makes me lay in here with her," Kylie wrote.

"Hi Baby," she told her daughter, as the child sucked on a WubbaNub pacifier, attached to a stuffed cow. "I love you...you love me?"

"Yeah," Stormi replied.

The two also hung out in Kylie's home theater room. The reality star pointed out several empty glass containers that once held candy.

"We had all this candy in our theater room and I had to get rid of it all because of this girl," Kylie said in another video.

"Hi Baby," she said to Stormi, who toddled around the room. "Did you see that I got rid of all the candy?"

Stormi appeared more fascinated by one of the plush sofas.

Kylie also keeps a nursery and crib for Stormi at her Kylie Cosmetics office, where she famously spurred a meme with her "rise and shine" wake-up song for the toddler.

