Ryan Reynolds Steals the Show on SNL as Will Ferrell Returns to Host

What would make SNL even better? How about Ryan Reynolds?

The Deadpool actor and star of the new film 6 Underground made a few cameos on the NBC sketch comedy series as former cast member Will Ferrell returned to his old stomping grounds to host the show for the fifth time.

Reynolds made his first appearance on Saturday's program during Ferrell's monologue, while sitting among in the studio audience.

"Excuse me, but you look a lot like Ryan Reynolds," Ferrell told him.

"Yeah, I get that a lot," Reynolds joked.

"Is it you?" Ferrell asked.

"Yes, it's me," Reynolds replied.

"Oh," Ferrell said. "Oh wow, OK. Cool. Welcome to the show."

Reynolds then told him he was a big fan of his.

"I didn't know you were gonna be there," Ferrell said. "Yeah. OK."

Reynolds' presence appeared to continue to distract the host during his monologue and he acted even more nervous when the actor told him his wife Blake Lively was watching at home.

"And she likes me too?" Ferrell asked.

"Probably more than me," Reynolds said, eliciting a giggle and more awkwardness from Ferrell.

The host later launched into a Tracy Morganimpression, and the actor himself later appeared on stage with him.

This isn't Reynolds' first appearance on SNL; he hosted the show in 2009 and made a cameo on it in 2017.