Cody Simpson's Sweet Birthday Message to Miley Cyrus Will Make You Swoon

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 3:36 PM
Sagittarius season is officially here!
Fellow Sag, Miley Cyrus is celebrating her 27th birthday with a special someone by her side, Cody Simpson. While two are keeping quiet about how they plan to celebrate the "Slide Away" singer's special day, the Australian star couldn't help but gush over the birthday girl.
"Happy birthday baby," Simpson captioned his Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, alongside a video of him and Miley smiling from ear-to-ear. "Thanks for being you."
In the video, the dynamic duo looked like they were having a low-key day with each other. The "Mother's Daughter" songstress dressed in a simple white tank that she accessorized with statement necklaces. Moreover, her face was glowing for the Gods, as she appeared to skip the makeup and let her smooth, supple skin shine through.
Cody also donned casual attire for their hangout and opted for a black long-sleeve shirt and flashy jewelry.
However, from the looks of the 22-year-old singer's most recent Instagram Story, the pair changed into fancier attire.
The "Slide Away" star slipped into a chick black outfit and styled her hair in loose, beachy waves. while the "Surfboard" singer threw on more jewelry and appeared to wear a different shirt.
"B'day angel," Simpson captioned a cute snapshot of him and Miley hugging each other on Instagram Stories.
The pair's lovey-dovey social media posts come less than a week after they sparked split rumors. At the time, many speculated they had taken a break, however, a source told E! News that wasn't the case at all.
"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating," the insider previously shared. "Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."
"Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship," the insider continued. "They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms."
A separate source shared the same sentiments about the couple as our first insider.
"They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there," the source explained. "She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other."
It's clear indeed. And Cody's latest post about his leading lady is proof!
