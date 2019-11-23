Inside Hailey Bieber's Intimate Birthday Celebration With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber was "too tired" for a large party to celebrate her 23rd birthday, so she opted for a cozy, romantic night at home with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old pop star posted photos and videos of their pair's intimate celebration on Friday evening on his Instagram Story. He showcased the impressive array of flower bouquets his wife received from friends and a diamond watch she received as a gift.

The two enjoyed what appeared to be a seafood dinner well as wine and desserts, including a colorful birthday cake, cupcakes and donuts.

The sweets marked a well-deserved treat: Hailey had started the day with a workout at a gym, after which she headed to get herself a green juice, an eyewitness told E! News.

On Friday afternoon, Hailey and Justin had lunch at Nobu in Malibu. They sat at a table on the deck, overlooking the ocean. Hailey enjoyed a beer with her meal, and paused every once in a while to read birthday messages on her phone, the eyewitness said.

"She seemed happy and was readjusting her makeup and making kissy lips over at Justin," the insider added. "They had a two hour lunch and stayed to relax by the water for awhile. Then Hailey drove them home."