Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss Welcomes Baby No. 3 Via Surrogate

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 7:46 PM
Kandi Burruss is a mom again!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has welcomed her third child via surrogate. Baby No. 3 was born on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6:54 p.m., Kandi announced to her fans via text message. Her name is Blaze Tucker.
"I'm so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful baby girl to the family," she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn.
This is Kandi's second child with husband Todd Tucker. The duo, who got married in 2014, are parents to 3-year-old son Ace, who was conceived through IVF. Kandi is also mom to Riley, 17, who she shares with ex Russell Spencer.
Back in September, Bravo revealed the Grammy-winning "Xscape" singer and Todd were expanding their brood. Earlier this year, Kandi had expressed hopes of having another baby, albeit she was apprehensive about having the baby via surrogate.
"It was a blessing we was able to get [our son] Ace through IVF, but in the process of doing IVF, we still have two more embryos," she told The Daily Dish. "And with that being said, as soon as we had Ace, we knew that we would want to possibly use our other embryos, but I had a high-risk pregnancy last time, so that's why we decided we would consider surrogacy."
"Todd and I are both nervous about it," she continued. "I think it's easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he's used to somebody else carrying the baby. But for me it's a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I'm supposed to carry my own kids in my mind. But, hey, with science, it's made other options to be able to make it happen."
Leaning on her Bravo family for support, Kandi reached out to new dad Andy Cohen, who welcomed his son Benjamin via surrogate, to gain a better understanding of the surrogacy process.
"I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I'm gonna have a baby mama.' And he said to me, ‘Don't you ever say that because you are the mother,'" Kandi recalled. "'And to say she's your baby's mom is taking away from you.' It made me feel better."
