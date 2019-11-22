Princess Love and Ray J's Drama Escalates Over Accusations of Partying With ''Escorts and Strippers''

"What's in the dark always comes to light"

Those are the wise words that came from Ray J's wife Princess Love on Friday night. Following nearly a week of back and forth on social media, the Love & Hip Hop star came forward to level another accusation at her husband. This time around, she's claiming he enjoyed a night of debauchery while she was in another room with their daughter, Melody. To be precise, she told her Instagram followers, "A man will have a whole wife, kid and baby on the way and start an argument with you... just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers."

Princess Love previously discussed these allegations in an Instagram Live on Friday afternoon, but at that time there was no mention of strippers or escorts. It seems all she knew was that he allegedly had an "extra phone" so that other women could contact him. She also said that she planned on filing for divorce from the star.