The Bachelor Contestant Victoria Fuller Slams ''Rumors'' About Her Past

After competing on Peter Weber's upcoming season of The Bachelor, contestant Victoria Fuller wants to set the record straight on several allegations made about her past.

Fuller shared a lengthy message to her Instagram on Friday, her first post since production on the ABC reality TV series is thought to have officially wrapped. Without explicitly referencing her time on The Bachelor, Victoria denied the self-described rumors floating around online and perpetuated by popular blogger "Reality Steve."

The 25-year-old wrote, "I'd like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU."

"The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE," she continued. "There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait."

Known for publishing Bachelor-related spoilers, Reality Steve has made several allegations about Victoria's reputation back at home in Virginia Beach.