How Awkward Can This 90 Day Fiancé Dinner Get for Michael and Juliana? See for Yourself

After just a short amount of time in the United States, 90 Day Fiancé's Juliana is sitting down for one awkward meal with Michael's ex-wife Sarah and E! News has your exclusive first look at the situation.
Michael, 41, met Juliana, 23, at party on a yacht. From there, they traveled around the world, mostly because Juliana was denied a tourist visa to the United States more than once. So, Michael popped the question and after an intense visa interview process in Brazil, Juliana was on her way to Connecticut where she was met with an instant family, including Michael's ex-wife and two kids.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Sarah lays down the law about what she expects from Juliana and tries to figure out what the young woman will be doing with her kids.
"In Brazil, when people divorce, they don't talk to each other. It's very unusual. You don't see one another. Also, the woman, they don't understand, and they try everything to make your life hell," Juliana says in a confessional with Michael and Sarah.
So, what is Juliana's role? "Well…she's not replacing you," Michael tells Sarah. "I think, already in the very short period of time, the kids and Juliana have a good rapport. And I'm not going to put any pressure or burden on her," Michael says at the dinner table.
"The kids adore her, but I don't think they would want anything else in life than to have Sarah as their mother," Michael says in a confessional with a silent Juliana and Sarah by his side.
The only thing that Sarah wants to make clear, and it's a very clear point, is this: "The kids have great parents. Michael is a great father and I'm a great mom. And what I want from you is to not parent, at all."
