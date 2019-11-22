Pregnant Princess Love Says She's "Filing for Divorce" From Ray J Amid Las Vegas Drama

Things aren't looking good for Princess Love and Ray J.

After taking to Instagram to accuse her husband of leaving her and their child stranded in Las Vegas, Princess Love returned to the social network to open up about the drama.

During an Instagram Live video, she alleged she found an "extra phone" Ray J had and claimed he had been "giving his number out."

"He basically admitted he had been entertaining, you know, some women," she said.

Princess Love claimed the couple agreed to put this behind them and move forward. They then headed to Las Vegas for the 2019 Soul Train Awards. Once there, Ray J allegedly posed the idea of moving to Sin City; however, she said she wasn't interested. After a bit of back and forth, Princess Love claimed she "sarcastically" said, "Well you can move to Vegas but I'm going to be in L.A."

According to the soon-to-be mother of two, Ray J then became "really mad" and eventually left.

"He was out the whole night," she said, noting he hadn't returned by the time she woke up.

She alleged she confronted him about his night out once he returned and claimed Ray J called her "selfish."

"What made me mad—because every time we get into an argument he starts talking about or alluding to, like, getting a divorce or saying 'As long as I get to see my kids,'" she told her followers. "It's like, 'Why do you gotta to take it there?'"