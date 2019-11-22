Housewives History: What RHONJ's Caroline Manzo Was Really Thinking When She Called Danielle Staub a Clown

Caroline Manzo spent five seasons on The Real Housewives of New Jersey where she had many memorable face-offs with a variety of cast members. One of the most intense, and at times awkward, confrontations happened with Danielle Staub in season two of RHONJ.

After two seasons on screen in the same show (while rarely coming into contact), and Danielle's repeated clashes with members of Caroline's family, the two met in a restaurant and the Manzo family matriarch didn't mince words.

"You know what you are? You're a clown…Your whole life is a joke…No matter how hard you try, no matter what you do, no matter who you talk to, OK? You will not hurt me. Do you know what? I have integrity and I sit here and I tell you the truth. When I called you garbage, I meant you were garbage," Caroline told Danielle.