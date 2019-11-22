Billie Eilish Asking Kids About Their Bedtimes Gets Too Real Too Fast

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 3:58 AM
When we fall asleep, where do we go? That's the question Billie Eilish asked tons of adorable kids on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
For the special bit called "Billie Eilish: Dreamcatcher," the 17-year-old interviewed some imaginative children about their thoughts on bedtime to get to the bottom of the pertinent question, which also happens to be the title of her debut album.
First up was Atticus, who told the Grammy-nominated singer that the sky is the limit when it came to the question. "Well, you could pretty much go anywhere," he said. "Like, the desert. Like, India. Like, the west times or the mummy times. Or, the dinosaur times. Or, prehistoric times."
Then, Billie asked another child where thought his parents went when they fell asleep—and things took an interesting turn. He explained, "They just stay in their bed and sometimes when they just wanna take off their pajama shirt…" Woah!
Switching gears, the "bad guy" singer asked a little girl about her dreams, who revealed that she becomes a zombie slayer when she falls asleep. Then, she walked Billie through her bedtime ritual and her nighttime prayer.
For her final interview, Billie chatted with Michael about the best ways to fall asleep. The young boy said that he enjoyed a bedtime story before hitting the hay and listed Pennywise the Dancing Clown as one of his favorite tales.
To make matters even creepier, Michael confessed that he's had encounters with the demonic clown.
"I've seen him before," he told the "my strange addiction" singer. "And I brought him here. He's on top of your head. He's sitting on your head. And eating candy. And he's eating a cat. And he's eating a dog and a duck. And a fox. And a person. And he's a drinking a…grandmother."
We did not see that one coming. Watch Billie ask the tiny tots where they think we go when we fall asleep in the video above!
