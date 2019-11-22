Revisit 10 of Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Moments Ahead of the 2019 American Music Awards

E! Illustration
It's almost time for the 2019 American Music Awards!
While the award show is a big night for many artists, it's an especially major moment for Taylor Swift.
Not only is the 29-year-old singer nominated in five categories but she's also being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award. To celebrate, the "Lover" star is performing a medley of her greatest hits—something Swifties are particularly looking forward to after her recent drama with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun.
Swift heads into the night with 23 AMA wins under her belt. In fact, she's won more of these awards than any other artist this past decade. She also holds the record for most AMAs of any female artist. Whitney Houston was the last title holder. She earned 21 of these awards during her lifetime.
After Swift receives the Artist of the Decade Award, she'll be tied with Michael Jackson, who earned 24 trophies during his lifetime, for most AMA wins of any artist. If she wins in one of her five categories, she will break this record.
Of course, this should come as no surprise to Swift's fans. After all, the 10-time Grammy winner has smashed countless records over the course of her career.
To look back at 10 of her major milestones, check out the list below.
1. In 2009, a 19-year-old Swift became the youngest artist to win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. She would win the award again in 2011—making her and Barbara Mandrell the only female singers to win the award twice.
2. Just two months later, Swift became the youngest star to win Album of the Year at the 2010 Grammy Awards. The 20-year-old singer took home the trophy for her album Fearless. Billie Eilish could break Swift's record if the 17-year-old artist wins the category at the 2020 award show.
3. In 2011, Swift became the youngest artist to be named Billboard's Woman of the Year. She received the honor again in 2014—making her the first star to win the title twice. Furthermore, she's set to become the first recipient of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award.
4. In 2014, Billboard reported that Swift was the first woman to dethrone herself on the Hot 100 chart. This occurred after the singer's hit "Blank Space" surpassed her track "Shake It Off" in November of that year.
5. In 2015, Swift was honored with the 50th Anniversary Milestone Award at the ACM Awards. Swift, who was the youngest of the seven recipients, was recognized for her achievements in the country music space, which included becoming the youngest Entertainer of the Year in the Academy's history at age 21.
6. Swift won Album of the Year again in 2016 for 1989. As a result, she became the first female solo artist to win the award twice. Adele is the only other female solo artist to take home the trophy two times.
7. In April 2019, YouTube Music announced that Swift broke the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video with her hit "ME!" The video garnered 65.2 million YouTube views in this short time frame and has since earned nearly 282 million YouTube views.
8. In September 2019, Billboard reported that Swift broke the record for most simultaneous Hot 100 entries by a female artist. During the week of Sept. 7, all 18 of her Lover tracks landed on the chart. The record was previously held by Eilish, who had 14 songs on the Hot 100 list at the same time.
9. According to a press release for the American Music Awards, Swift is the only artist to have four consecutive albums sell more than one million copies in their week of release. These include Speak Now, RED, 1989 and reputation. The release also states that Swift is the only female artist to have six albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in one week. These include Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation and Lover.
10. Earlier this year, Forbes named Swift the highest-paid celebrity of 2019. The publication estimated this year's pre-tax income to be about $185 million. She also landed at the top of the list in 2016. According to Variety, Swift is the first music artist to secure the no. 1 spot on the Forbes list twice.
The American Music Awards will be broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
