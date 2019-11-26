ARIA Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

The biggest night on the Australian music calendar is finally here!

Local and international superstars have hit The Star Event Centre in Sydney for the 2019 ARIA Awards, from Halsey in colourful Collina Strada to The Veronicas in the puffy-sleeved retro dresses of our dreams.

Breakthrough 19-year-old artist Tones and I is up for a whopping eight nominations, while Dean Lewis, Hilltop Hoods, Rüfüs Du Sol, The Teskey Brothers and Thelma Plum are all up for Album of the Year.

Hosted by Guy Sebastian, the ceremony will be broadcast at 7.30pm on Nine.

Keep scrolling for all the best dressed from the night and we'll keep you updated with the winners here.