ARIA Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 9:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Halsey, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The biggest night on the Australian music calendar is finally here!

Local and international superstars have hit The Star Event Centre in Sydney for the 2019 ARIA Awards, from Halsey in colourful Collina Strada to The Veronicas in the puffy-sleeved retro dresses of our dreams.

Breakthrough 19-year-old artist Tones and I is up for a whopping eight nominations, while Dean Lewis, Hilltop HoodsRüfüs Du Sol, The Teskey Brothers and Thelma Plum are all up for Album of the Year. 

Hosted by Guy Sebastian, the ceremony will be broadcast at 7.30pm on Nine. 

Keep scrolling for all the best dressed from the night and we'll keep you updated with the winners here.

Read

ARIA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Dua Lipa, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

DUA LIPA

Carly Rae Jepsen, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

Jessica Mauboy, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

JESSICA MAUBOY

in Toni Maticevski. 

Article continues below

Guy Sebastian, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

GUY SEBASTIAN

Vera Blue, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

VERA BLUE

in Armani. 

Khalid, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

KHALID

Article continues below

Morgan Evans, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

MORGAN EVANS

Halsey, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

HALSEY

in Collina Strada.

Thelma Plum, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

THELMA PLUM

Article continues below

Michael Brunelli, Martha Kalifatidis, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

MICHAEL BRUNELLI & MARTHA KALIFATIDIS

Jules Robinson, Cameron Merchant, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

JULES ROBINSON & CAMERON MERCHANT

Sophie Monk, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

SOPHIE MONK

in Velani. 

Article continues below

Havana Brown, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

HAVANA BROWN

Samantha Jade, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

SAMANTHA JADE

in Sant Elia.

Tones And I, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

TONES AND I

Article continues below

Woodes, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

WOODES

Ksenija Lukich, ARIA Awards 2019

KSENIJA LUKICH

in Alice McCall.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , 2018 ARIA Awards , Music
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.