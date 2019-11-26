ARIA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The envelope, please...

The 2019 ARIA Awards are officially here, which means it's time to celebrate the biggest names and rising stars of Australian music. Busker-turner-chart-topper Tones and I leads the charge with eight nominations after gaining international acclaim for her single "Dance Monkey", while the Hilltop Hoods and The Teskey Brothers are tied for seven nominations, closely followed by Best Female nominated artists Thelma Plum and Julia Jacklin.

Hosted by Guy Sebastian, the ceremony will include performances from international heavy-hitters Halsey, Dua Lipa and Khalid, plus local acts Tones and I, Morgan Evans and ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Human Nature.

The ceremony will be broadcast from The Star Event Centre in Sydney on Wednesday, November 27 at 7.30pm on Nine.

See all the nominees below—and we'll keep you updated throughout the night with all the winners!