ARIA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 11:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Guy Sebastian, ARIA Awards 2019

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The envelope, please...

The 2019 ARIA Awards are officially here, which means it's time to celebrate the biggest names and rising stars of Australian music. Busker-turner-chart-topper Tones and I leads the charge with eight nominations after gaining international acclaim for her single "Dance Monkey", while the Hilltop Hoods and The Teskey Brothers are tied for seven nominations, closely followed by Best Female nominated artists Thelma Plum and Julia Jacklin.

Hosted by Guy Sebastian, the ceremony will include performances from international heavy-hitters Halsey, Dua Lipa and Khalid, plus local acts Tones and I, Morgan Evans and ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Human Nature.

The ceremony will be broadcast from The Star Event Centre in Sydney on Wednesday, November 27 at 7.30pm on Nine.

See all the nominees below—and we'll keep you updated throughout the night with all the winners!

Album Of The Year

Dean Lewis – A Place We Knew
Hilltop Hoods – The Great Expanse
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow
Thelma Plum – Better In Blak

Best Male Artist

Dean Lewis – A Place We Knew
Guy Sebastian – Choir
Hayden James – Between Us
Matt Corby – Rainbow Valley
Paul Kelly – Nature

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark – Mess Her Up
Jessica Mauboy – Little Things
Julia Jacklin – Crushing
Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
Tones And I – Dance Monkey

Best Dance Release

Dom Dolla – Take It
FISHER – You Little Beauty
Peking Duk & Jack River – Sugar
PNAU – Solid Gold
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer – Easier
Birds Of Tokyo – Good Lord
Hilltop Hoods – The Great Expanse
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow

Breakthrough Artist

G Flip – About Us
Stella Donnelly – Beware Of The Dogs
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow
Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
Tones And I – Dance Monkey

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – Mess Her Up
Dean Lewis – A Place We Knew
Guy Sebastian – Choir
Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
Tones And I – Dance Monkey

Best Hip Hop Release

Baker Boy – Cool As Hell
Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse
Illy – Then What
Sampa The Great – Final Form
Tkay Maidza – Awake (ft. JPEGMAFIA)

Best Soul/R&B Release

Kaiit – Miss Shiney
Matt Corby – Rainbow Valley
Adrian Eagle – AOK
Genesis Owusu – WUTD + Vultures
Tash Sultana – Can't Buy Happiness

Best Independent Release

Angie McMahon – Salt
G Flip – About Us
Julia Jacklin – Crushing
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow
Tones And I – The Kids Are Coming

Best Rock Album

Amyl and The Sniffers – Amyl and The Sniffers
Holy Holy – My Own Pool Of Light
Jimmy Barnes – My Criminal Record
Midnight Oil – Armistice Day: Live at The Domain, Sydney
Skegss – My Own Mess

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Julia Jacklin – Crushing
Paul Kelly – Nature
Samantha Jade – The Magic of Christmas
Seeker Lover Keeper – Wild Seeds
The Paper Kites – On The Corner Where You Live

Best Country Album

Charlie Collins - Snowpine
Felicity Urquhart - Frozen Rabbit
Lee Kernaghan - Backroad Nation
Morgan Evans - Things We Drink To
Sara Storer - Raindance

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Clowns – Nature/Nurture
Dead Letter Circus – Dead Letter Circus
DZ Deathrays – Positive Rising: Part 1
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Infest The Rats' Nest
Northlane – Alien

Best Blues & Roots Album

Dan Sultan – Aviary Takes
John Butler Trio – HOME
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Fishing For Fishies
Paul Kelly – Live At Sydney Opera House
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow

Best Children's Album

Dan Sultan – Nali & Friends
Kamil Ellis and Ensemble Offspring – Classic Kids: Music For The Dreaming
Regurgitator's Pogogo Show – The Really Really Really Really Boring Album
The Beanies – Imagination Station
The Wiggles – Party Time!

Best Comedy Release

Arj Barker – Organic
Carl Barron – Drinking With A Fork
Chris Lilley – Lunatics (Official Soundtrack)
Sammy J – Symphony In J Minor
Veronica & Lewis – Sex Flex: A Rap Guide To Fornication

Public Voted Awards

Best Video presented by YouTube Music

Baker Boy – Cool As Hell
Briggs - Life Is Incredible (ft. Greg Holden)
G Flip – Drink Too Much
Guy Sebastian – Choir
Hilltop Hoods – Exit Sign (ft. Illy & Ecca Vandal)
Jessica Mauboy – Little Things
PNAU – Solid Gold
Sampa The Great – Final Form
Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
Tones And I – Dance Monkey

Best Australian Live Act

Amy Shark – Amy Shark Australian Tour
Baker Boy – Cool As Hell Tour
Electric Fields – 2000 And Whatever Tour
Gang Of Youths – Say Yes To Life Tour
Hilltop Hoods – The Great Expanse World Tour
Keith Urban – Graffiti U Tour 2019
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Australian Tour 2019
Midnight Oil – Midnight Oil
Peking Duk – Peking Duk's Biggest Tour Ever… So Far
The Teskey Brothers – The Teskey Brothers - Intimate Venue Tour

Song Of The Year presented by YouTube Music

5 Seconds Of Summer – 'Easier'
Amy Shark – 'Mess Her Up'
Birds Of Tokyo – 'Good Lord'
Dean Lewis – '7 Minutes'
Guy Sebastian – 'Choir'
Hilltop Hoods – 'Leave Me Lonely'
Kian – 'Waiting'
Morgan Evans – 'Day Drunk'
Ocean Alley – 'Confidence'
Tones and I – 'Dance Monkey'

Best International Artist

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
George Ezra – Staying At Tamara's
Khalid – Free Spirit
P!nk – Hurts 2B Human
Post Malone – Hollywood's Bleeding
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift – Lover
Travis Scott – Astroworld

