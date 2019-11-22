Making It's Season 2 Trailer Promises Oodles of Joy, Just in Time for the Holidays

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman hope their TV show makes you turn off your TV.

Sure they probably shouldn't be saying that while promoting their TV show, but you'll understand when you watch this exclusive trailer for season two of Making It, the craft show they host together.

"If this show gets people thinking about 'what can I make?' and connecting with themselves or other people, it would be awesome," Poehler says.

Season two of the competition series features 10 new contestants hoping to be named the Master Maker after a series of challenges. They have to transform a shed into a personal paradise, turn a mailbox into something extraordinary, create a statement wall, and make a 3-D food that shows off who they are, among many other challenges.