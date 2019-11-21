Imelda Staunton Will Reportedly Star In The Crown After Olivia Colman

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 4:20 PM

Imelda Staunton

Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Netflix might have already found Olivia Colman's successor on The Crown

Colman, who took over after Claire Foy starred for two seasons, will continue to star through season four, but The Daily Mail reports that Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in season five. 

Season three of The Crown just went live on Sunday, and covers the mid 60s to the Queen's Jubilee in 1977. Season four, which is currently filming, will include Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher and likely end in the mid 80s. 

It has always been the plan to recast the show every two seasons, but as Netflix reminded us when we asked for comment, a season five has not actually even been ordered yet. 

 

Photos

Meet The Crown Seasons 3 and 4 Cast

"We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation," said a Netflix spokesperson to E! News.

The official news of Olivia Colman's casting came just a couple of months before the release of season two, in December 2017, so we may not get confirmation on a season five cast for quite a while. 

Staunton, 63, is probably best known as Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, but she's also the voice of Aunt Lucy in Paddington and Paddington 2, and played Lady Bagshaw in the Downton Abbey movie. 

The Crown currently stars Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter. Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. 

