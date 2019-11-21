Imelda Staunton Will Reportedly Star In The Crown After Olivia Colman

Netflix might have already found Olivia Colman's successor on The Crown.

Colman, who took over after Claire Foy starred for two seasons, will continue to star through season four, but The Daily Mail reports that Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in season five.

Season three of The Crown just went live on Sunday, and covers the mid 60s to the Queen's Jubilee in 1977. Season four, which is currently filming, will include Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher and likely end in the mid 80s.

It has always been the plan to recast the show every two seasons, but as Netflix reminded us when we asked for comment, a season five has not actually even been ordered yet.