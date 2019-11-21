Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Says They "Finally" Get Along After David Eason Split

Something hopeful and surprising appears to have resulted from Jenelle Evans' split from husband David Eason: She is getting along again with her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, father of her 5-year-old son Kaiser.

The 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star announced the breakup on October 31, adding that she and her children have moved away from David. They share a 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

"I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1," Nathan, 32, tweeted on Thursday. "Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with."

"Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding," he added, referring to his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt.

"Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately," Jenelle replied.

Jenelle has primary custody of the boy, but lost it temporarily to Nathan in July after David killed her dog Nugget, saying the pet threatened their daughter. The ordeal also spurred MTV to fire Jenelle from Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle also has a 9-year-old son, Jace, from another previous relationship. He lives with her mom, Barbara Evans.