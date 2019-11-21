Pete Davidson Talks Ariana Grande, Masturbating to Leonardo DiCaprio & More for PAPER Tell-All

Pete Davidsonis holding nothing back in his interview with PAPER magazine.

When the star first burst onto the scene a few years back, he was as open as can be about basically every intimate detail of his life. From his love for marijuana to his struggles with losing his dad at a young age, the Saturday Night Live star was an open book. But then, after his wild yet short-lived relationship with Ariana Grande, the comedian just as suddenly went back to flying under the radar.

Nowadays, the 26-year-old mostly keeps to himself, save for the random paparazzi encounter.

However, as the cover star for PAPER magazine's #BreaktheInternet issue, the SNL cast member felt inclined to once again reveal some pretty big details about himself—after all, the issue is intended to #BreaktheInternet. Below are just a few of the biggest and juiciest things we learned about Pete, but be warned, some of these anecdotes are NSFW.