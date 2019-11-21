You Season 2's First Photos Have Joe Goldberg Looking Mighty Creepy

Lifetime

Season two is heading to the other side of the country for some light stalking in Los Angeles instead of New York. Will people in New York be better at having curtains? Only time will tell.

What we do know is that Joe is not a Los Angeles fan in any way. He's gonna hate it, and that's going to be fun. In fact, where the vibe of season one was very much dependent on New York, the vibe of season two is sort of based on how much New Yorkers hate LA.

"There's a very particular romantic feeling that comes with being in New York as a young person, especially without a lot of money. You're young, free, you're struggling and you're trying to find a kindred spirit. Los Angeles is a completely different vibe," EP Sera Gamble told TVLine. "I've lived here since I was 16, and one of the classic truisms about living in LA is that you're surrounded by former New Yorkers who f–ing hate it here. So we started the writers' room for Season 2 by being like, "Joe moves to LA and he completely hates it. Let's talk about how much fun that is."