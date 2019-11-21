James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Is "Healing" After Miscarriage Almost Killed Her

James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly Van Der Beek wants to thank her friends and fans as she continues to heal, physically and emotionally, after her recent miscarriage.

In early October, the 42-year-old Dawson's Creek alum revealed on Dancing With the Stars that she was pregnant with their sixth child after suffering three early miscarriages. Earlier this week, James said on the show that Kimberly, 37, had suffered another miscarriage over the weekend, and said she was in the hospital and wanted to watch him dance. He was voted off the series that night.

Kimberly later said on her Instagram Story that the baby was a boy and that she was rushed to the ER and almost lost her life due to the miscarriage. She gave an update on her physical and emotional condition on Wednesday.

"Thank you so much for all the love. I'm so grateful for it. A lot of you have asked how I'm feeling physically," she said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story, while being cuddled by one of her and James' kids. "I'm healing. I'm definitely healing. My biggest thing is my blood pressure. I just get very lightheaded very easily so I can't really get up and walk around for more than a couple of minutes right now. A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so just taking it super easy, trying to restore and build my blood."