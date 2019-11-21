Look Back on These Unforgettable Former Couples at the American Music Awards

There's always love at the American Music Awards—but it doesn't always last.
With the 2019 show just days away, fans can expect some of Hollywood's most famous pairings to make their way to Los Angeles to step out on the red carpet on Sunday in honor of one of music's biggest nights.
Keep your eyes peeled for a joint appearance from "Señorita" duo and behind-the-scenes couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are up for an award together for Collaboration of the Year. Meanwhile, will Artist of the Year nominee Taylor Swift show up alongside British beau Joe Alwyn? And can we count on the J Sisters to accompany their famous husbands, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonasand Kevin Jonas, to the show this year?
While we just have to wait and see which couples turn the American Music Awards into a very glamorous date night, the annual ceremony has been known to attract Tinseltown's most famous twosomes over the years.
And, while the romances don't always carry on long after, the photos last forever.
So, without further ado, take a walk down AMA memory lane and revisit some of music's most recognized couples on the carpet...before their relationships went kaput.
Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber
Back in 2011, Selena Gomez's heart wanted Justin Bieber.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale
More than a decade ago in 2006, Gwen Stefani was every bit the style star she remains today alongside then-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Rebecca Romijn & John Stamos
Two years after this 2002 red carpet appearance, the model and Full House alum called it quits on their marriage.
KMazur/WireImage
Joel Madden & Hilary Duff
Before he was married to Nicole Richie, Joel Madden was hitting red carpets like this one in 2005 with Hilary Duff.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lance Armstrong & Sheryl Crow
Less than a year after this duo stepped out on the 2005 American Music Awards red carpet together, they called off their engagement.
KMazur/WireImage
Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey
This 2004 red carpet appearance from Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey was one of several for the former musical couple at the American Music Awards in the course of their relationship.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
JC Chasez & Eva Longoria
Long before she was married to José Bastón, Eva Longoria was hitting the 2004 American Music Award red carpet with this NSYNC star.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake
You're looking at arguably the most iconic couple in equally iconic garb to grace the American Music Awards red carpet.
SGranitz/WireImage
Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock
Few American Music Award couple sightings are more unforgettable than this pair from 2002.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.