Real Housewives Star Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Fails the Bar Exam…Again

Better luck next time!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson's husband Shane Simpson is still not a licensed attorney in the state of California. Unfortunately, Shane failed his bar exam for the second time this year. The reality TV stars attempt to become a lawyer has been a big source of contention between the couple for the last year.

In September it was revealed that Shane's February exam was a no-go for him, which led to more marital stress for the pair. "The pass rate in Feb. 2019 was only 31 percent," an insider explained to E! News at the time. "It's the hardest bar exam in the country."

Although divorce rumors have swirled for most of the year, Emily paid a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and told host Andy Cohen that divorce wasn't in the cards for the reality star and her husband.