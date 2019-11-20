Kim Kardashian Reveals What to Expect From Her Annual Family Christmas Card

by Cydney Contreras & Alli Rosenbloom | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 2:45 PM
If you've been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you know the famous family takes their holiday traditions very seriously.
Year after year, they've made it a mission of theirs to bring holiday cheer to Calabasas with their famous Christmas parties and elaborate greeting cards. However, as years have passed their families have grown in size and their schedules have become jam-packed, to the point where those once-loved traditions have fallen to the wayside for some Kards family members.
Fans will recall that in 2016, the family didn't even release a card, although that was mostly due to the dramatic year the family experienced. Since then, there's been an increasing amount of drama surrounding the annual photo shoot.
In 2017, the tension reached its peak when Kim and Kourtney entered into a feud that saw Kim tell Kourtney "no one wants you in the f--king shoot." She also called Kourtney the "least exciting to look at."
Ultimately, the family held an elaborate photo shoot which produced not one but 25 photos as part of their own 25 Days of Christmas.
Jackie Nickerson
Last year, the Kards went for a more low-key card with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as their kids. Despite being a more toned-down version of their typical card, they still made a big splash since Kim previously told E! News there wouldn't be a card. "Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, 'I don't have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids'," she joked.
While talking to Kim about SKIMS Solutionwear and red carpet essentials ahead of awards season, she revealed E! News she's ditching her sisters in favor of a more "chill" Christmas card. The star shared, "I think this Christmas card will be just my family, like me Kanye and the kids because it's a lot to wrangle everybody."
The mother-of-four says she's going to go for "something really chill and cozy" for the card, so expect warm tones and intimate vibes.
But then again, when it comes to this family it's safer to expect the unexpected!
Until the release of the highly-anticipated holiday greeting card, fans can get their shopping done with the help of Kim's SKIMS Solutionwear. The star says it was "important" for her to make an inclusive line that caters to women of all shapes, sizes and colors. In short, you'll find a product anyone and everyone will love.
