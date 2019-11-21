Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Shopbop Black Friday Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Shopbop's Black Friday deals!

With cyber deals happening now—and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW before the big day! In both 2017 and 2018, Shopbop's Black Friday sale has consisted of 25 percent off your entire purchase. From flashy dress sneaks and PVC ankle booties to woven handbags to moto bomber jackets and houndstooth dresses, we've handpicked clothing, shoes and accessories so you don't have to! Our favorite? These orange Reebok x Victoria Beckham kicks with sock lining, of course. Bookmark this page now so you don't miss out on all the new arrivals on Nov. 29 before quantities sell out!

Here are seven of our favorites below. 

Read

Best Anthropologie Black Friday Deals 2019

Reebok x Victoria Beckham VB Bolton Sock Sneakers

A '90s classic, these Reebok x Victoria Beckham sneakers revamp the brand's signature Bolton running shoe with a knit sock high top that adds a modern look and a comfy feel. 

Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals
$280
$140 Shopbop
MOTHER The Faux Fur Moto Jacket

Stay warm in style with this luxe-meets-sporty MOTHER jacket, which blends elements of bomber and moto jacket silhouettes for a knockout outwear option.

Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals
$395
$197 Shopbop
Solid & Striped Woven Circle Tote Bag

Seaside and street looks alike get a big style boost from this petite Solid & Striped tote, a creatively colored silhouette in resilient woven vinyl.

Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals
$228
$114 Shopbop
NAGNATA Houndstooth Dress

This NAGNATA mini dress is designed with the brand's sharp eye for sporty luxury, and accented with a houndstooth pattern for a classic touch. 

Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals
$395
$192 Shopbop
JAGGAR Bold Block Heel Ankle Boots

Extra gloss, swirling color, and a cool, blocky shape put these JAGGAR boots in a league of their own.

Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals
$210
$105 Shopbop
Raquel Allegra Button Front Skirt

Chic meets sleek with this satin wow-factor ankle-length skirt with button details.

Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals
$395
$197 Shopbop
Pam & Gela Camo Exposed Button Cropped Kick Flare Pants

If you're like us, you find it hard to turn down camo-print anything, so go ahead and indulge in these edgy-cool Pam & Gela kick flares.

Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals
$255
$127 Shopbop

Shop the entire Shopbop Black Friday Sale at www.shopbop.com!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Black Friday , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.