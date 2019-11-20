How Robin Givens Found Her Voice After Surviving Domestic Violence

Robin Givens is proud of how far she has come.

More than 25 years after her unforgettable role in Boomerang, the actress is finding sweet success on the Oprah Winfrey Network thanks to her role in Ambitions. It's an opportunity the Hollywood star certainly isn't taking for granted.

"When I first started doing television…I don't think there were that many black women on before that. There just weren't that many people that looked like you on television. Now, there are different colors and shapes and sizes. I love it," Robin shared exclusively on E! News' digital series Just the Sip. "When I think of Oprah Winfrey's network, when you look at that lineup, there's enough for everybody."

While Robin first developed a friendship with Oprah while working on The Women of Brewster Place, the actress is grateful to have a place at her network thanks to Ambitions.

"For Oprah to be back in my life, I almost feel like there are so many things I've been through now that…I feel like this network is perfect for me or for me to represent this network in any way means a lot to me," she explained while holding back tears. "To have gone through what I went through and I've tried to give women that don't have a voice a voice when I feel like I didn't have a voice or direction."