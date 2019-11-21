Shop Goop's First-Ever Black Friday Sale!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For the first time ever, Goop will be having a Black Friday sale this holiday season! If you've ever wanted to get your hands on the iconic luxury brand founded by actress and philanthropist Gwyneth Paltrow...now's the time to take a little bit of the tastemaker's lifestyle brand home with you for the holidays.

From next-level self-care products—like this Himalayan salt scalp scrub at $34 marked down from $42—to romantic perfumes and candles—like this dreamy orchard scented keepsake at $132 marked down from $165—to fashion-forward must-haves—like this fitted cardigan or turtleneck dress—you'll be able to score 20% off select Goop products! Goop beauty, Goop fashion and Goop wellness included, on Black Friday (Nov. 29) only. Our favorite? This leather cropped shirt, of course!

Here are seven of our favorites below.