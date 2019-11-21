Shop Goop's First-Ever Black Friday Sale!

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 4:30 AM
For the first time ever, Goop will be having a Black Friday sale this holiday season! If you've ever wanted to get your hands on the iconic luxury brand founded by actress and philanthropist Gwyneth Paltrow...now's the time to take a little bit of the tastemaker's lifestyle brand home with you for the holidays.
From next-level self-care products—like this Himalayan salt scalp scrub at $34 marked down from $42—to romantic perfumes and candles—like this dreamy orchard scented keepsake at $132 marked down from $165—to fashion-forward must-haves—like this fitted cardigan or turtleneck dress—you'll be able to score 20% off select Goop products! Goop beauty, Goop fashion and Goop wellness included, on Black Friday (Nov. 29) only. Our favorite? This leather cropped shirt, of course!
Here are seven of our favorites below.
A scent of sun-warmed apricot, fresh hay, and dry earth, this mystical scented candle inhabits the quiet heat of summer afternoons. Black Friday Sale: Take 20% off on Nov. 29 only!
Our scalp and hair are our crown, and this unique whipped shampoo made of exfoliating mineral-rich Himalayan pink salt, nourishing cold-pressed moringa oil, and pure unfiltered rose hip oil purifies and detoxifies all at once. Black Friday Sale: Take 20% off on Nov. 29 only!
Done in a delicate cashmere-silk blend, this pretty rethink of a country-club cardigan has a close-fitting silhouette finished with faux-horn buttons, our signature puff shoulders, and subtle slits at the wrists and hips. Black Friday Sale: Take 20% off on Nov. 29 only!
This foaming gel cleanser and refining toner with detoxifying malachite and fruit acids lathers to a rich, dense foam to remove dirt, oil, makeup, pollution, and other impurities to detoxify and purify for soft, healthy-looking skin. Black Friday Sale: Take 20% off on Nov. 29 only!
Apply a refined turtleneck to a satin silhouette that floats above the ground, and the wow factor isn't just amplified; it's increased tenfold. Black Friday Sale: Take 20% off on Nov. 29 only!
Sunbleached hay absolute meets ripest apricot—both accords are crafted of grasses, herbs and flowers—at the subtle center of the scent. Sandalwood and orris root deepen the fragrance and give it an addictive, sexy aspect. Black Friday Sale: Take 20% off on Nov. 29 only!
Add leather to the equation and the straightforwardness of simple shirting becomes something else entirely: elegant, edgy, and on-the-low sexy. Black Friday Sale: Take 20% off on Nov. 29 only!
Shop the entire Goop Black Friday sale at www.goop.com!
