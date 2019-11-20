Halsey Reacts to "Sad" 2020 Grammys Snub: "None Of It Matters"

The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced this morning, but Halseywas nowhere to be found on the list.

The singer's many fans have been tweeting in response to what they feel is a massive snub since the announcements, arguing that her smash hit "Without Me" was deserving of recognition. And now, Halsey herself has responded to the fan reactions and has given her own take on the list.

The star took to Twitter on Wednesday and spoke directly to her supporters. "My fans," she started off. "Please do not waste your anger or frustration. I see a lot of you are upset. Of course im sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You're here. Im here. + Everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song."

While upset that her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart isn't up for music's highest honor, she congratulated the musicians who did make the cut.