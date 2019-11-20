Kris Jenner Reveals Kylie Jenner's Beauty Business Plans After Majority Sale

"She's so excited about the partnership, but at the same time, this is her dream to build this beauty empire and just go into many categories that she hasn't even scratched the surface," Kris said. "You know, she launched [Kylie] Skin this year and she's really excited about that and that's been a huge success for her, and looks forward to working with Coty to develop more categories and going into other areas of the beauty business and that's very exciting."

Kris said the goal is "to just keep building Kylie's existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand."

"That's the vision," she said. "And we decided to partner with Coty because they share the same vision that we do in building this into a huge thing and it's, you know, we dream big and this is something we're so excited about."

Kris also did not rule out the possibility of another Kardashian-Jenner family member selling off part of their own business.

"I think there's always that possibility, you know, as the businesses grow," Kris said, adding, "I think that the focus for the kids isn't always about growing it just to sell it. I think that they really are so passionate about what they're doing."

"I mean, I can't think of a better match than Kim [Kardashian] and her SKIMS [shapewear] business," she said. "Because she's just dreamed about this for a decade, thought about developing something like this, thought about creating a business like this, and she's done it and she lives it and breathes it and I watch her every single day try to create something even better, and it's really exciting. So I think that it's the whole process of what they're going through and learning."

She added, "I think that if they do grow the business and they're able to sell something and keep having a hand in it, that that's kind of the ideal situation."