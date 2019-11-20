How "Señorita" Ignited Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Love Story

Four years later, they finally reunited musically on the 2019 track, "Señorita." "It took me 10 months to convince Camila to sing this with me," Mendes revealed to V magazine. "This is true. My fans are just absolutely gonna hate me now," Cabello confirmed. "They're like, 'She's so stupid.' Honestly, it just takes the right time for things to happen, I feel. You know?"

The same could be said of the romance that was brewing behind the scenes.

"The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now," a source told E! News in July. "They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point."

And, as she shared with E! News, "Señorita" played a part in bringing them back together.

"I love him with all my heart and always have. We've known each other for a really long time," she told E! News at Elle's Women in Music event. "We've always been there for each other. I think we drifted just because we weren't hanging out as as much and so, it was just fun to be able to reconnect and hang out again."

Now, following the newly announced 2020 Grammy nominations, the pair have even more to be happy about together thanks to their nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.