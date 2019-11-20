Grammy Nominations 2020 Snubs Include Taylor Swift and Halsey

The nominations are out!

With the 2020 Grammys just two months away, Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha had the honor of announcing some of next year's nominees bright and early on Wednesday. Now that the official full list of contenders has been released, we're willing to bet stars like Lizzo, Billie Eilishand Lil Nax X will have smiles permanently on their faces today thanks to their many first-time nominations. In the words of the "Old Town Road" star this morning, "NO F$&KING WAY."

Meanwhile, veteran musical stars like Beyoncé and John Legendadded more Grammy nominations to their impressively lengthy career lists.

Of course, as is the case every year, not everyone's favorites woke up to a Grammy nod on Wednesday, while some of the 2020 contenders came as a surprise.