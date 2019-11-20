Grammy Awards Nominations 2020: The Complete List

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 5:27 AM
It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
But before The Recording Academy rolls out the red carpet, it needs to reveal this year's nominees.
The organization's president and CEO, Deborah Dugan, did the honors along with the chair of the board of trustees, Harvey Mason Jr., at CBS Broadcast Center's Studio 43 in New York on Wednesday. Alicia Keys, who is hosting the award show for the second year in a row, also announced a few of the contenders along with Bebe Rexha and Gayle King on CBS This Morning.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. The 62nd Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Los Angeles Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020. Music lovers will be able to catch all of the action by tuning in to CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT that evening.
To see the complete list of the 2020 nominees, read on below.
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit," Beyoncé
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
'"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Best R&B Performance
"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy
"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye
"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000
"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Best Country Song
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
"Girls Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It," Eric Church
"Speechless," Dan and Shay
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Chris Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Record of the Year
"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver"
"Bad Guys," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lea
Album of the Year
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F---ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best Dance Recording
"Linked," Bonobo
"Got To Keep On," The Chemical Brothers
"Piece Of Your Heart," Meduza Featuring Goodboys
"Underwater," RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour," Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Rock Album
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Netflix
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Best Americana Album
Years To Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'
Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy," Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
"Girl In The Movies," Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
"I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
"Spirit," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
"Suspiriumm," Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Best Music Film
Homecoming, Beyoncé
Remember My Name, David Crosby
Birth Of The Cool, Miles Davis
Shangri-La, Various Artists
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather, Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
"Pretty Waste," Bones UK
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
"History Repeats," Brittany Howard
"Woman," Karen O & Danger Mouse
"Too Bad," Rival Sons
Best Musical Performance
"Astrolus—The Great Octopus," Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi
"Humanicide," Death Angel
"Bow Down," I Previal
"Unleashed," Killswitch Engage
"7 Empest," Tool
Best Rock Song
"Fear Incolum," Tool, songwriters (Tool)
"Give Yourself a Try," George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
"Harmony Hall," Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
"History Repeats," Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i,i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Time Today," BJ The Chicago Kid
"Steady Love," India.Arie
"Jerome," Lizzo
"Real Games," Lucky Daye
"Built for Love," PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
"Could've Been," Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
"Look at Me Now," Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
"No Guidance," Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
"Roll Some Mo," David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
"Say So," PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Dan Nilsen for LAVO New York
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson.Paak
Best Rap Performance
"Middle Child," J. Cole
"Suge," DaBaby
"Down Bad," Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Clout," Offset feat. Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher," DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna
"Panini," Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London," Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
"Bad Idea," Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
"Gold Roses," Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
"Racks in the Middle," Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
"Suge," DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
NBC
Best Country Solo Performance
"All Your'n," Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Bring Me My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Before You," Brothers Osborne
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
"The Daughters," Little Big Town
"Common," Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Erich Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin, Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Elsewhere," Melissa Aldana, soloist
"Sozinho,"Randy Brecker, soloist
"Tomorrow Is the Question," Julian Lage, soloist
"The Windup," Julian Lage, soloist
"Sightseeing," Christian McBride, soloist
"Good luck to all of the nominees!
This story is being updated. Check back here for the full list.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?