Robert Pattinson Read Sex Shop Yelp Reviews to Pass the Time on The Lighthouse Set

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 5:05 AM
Yup, you read that right.
On Tuesday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Robert Pattinson revealed that he had to find interesting ways to pass the time while filming his latest movie The Lighthouse. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, the new Batman star said that the small fishing village in Nova Scotia that they shot in wasn't the most lively, but it did have two "highly-frequented" sex shops that each had riveting reviews on Yelp.
"There were two pretty highly-frequented sex shops," Pattinson recalled. "Which I was—someone was telling me about—I went before the show, I tried to kind of find—‘cause I'd sort of pass the time by looking at Yelp reviews and so many people used to write these Yelp reviews. And this is a town of maybe 400 people—well, maybe a little more than 400. But I could meet these people in the local shop if I wanted to."
Much to Pattinson's disappointment, the reviews are no longer available on Yelp. "But then I tried to look up to find some funny stories for this, and I couldn't find any of the reviews," he continued. "They've all been taken down. And there's just a few people who have just checked in on Facebook. What's up, Annabelle W.?"
The Twilight alum also revealed that he picked something up from a neighboring shop, which happened to sell fishing gear. "They're lobster-fisherman outfits," he explained. "I was thinking whilst I was in Yarmouth that they looked like—‘Oh, these are like ‘90s Yohji, kind of stuff.'"
While the look might have been very fetching in Nova Scotia, Pattinson assured Meyers that his fisherman outfit didn't translate well once he came back to the U.S.
"To be very particular about my fashion, when I came out to L.A. wearing, like, full-on bright yellow waterproof fisherman outfits," he continued. "And it was just—they are designed for fishing…Didn't work at all. A hazmat Paddington bear."
Watch Pattinson recall filming the movie and get grilled about his early modeling days in the video above!
